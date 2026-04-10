NYK Reports Data Breach in Bunker Fuel Procurement System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident was identified on March 24. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company NYK said a third party gained unauthorised access to a marine fuel procurement system used by the NYK group.

Some data, including personal information, was “accessed and exfiltrated,” it said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

The issue was identified on March 24, prompting the company to disconnect the system and halt its use.

It was brought back online on March 27 after initial checks and response measures.

“It was determined that certain data, including personal information, may have been taken from the system,” NYK said.

The data potentially affected includes names, company names, phone numbers and email addresses of current and former employees, as well as employees of business partners.

NYK has reported the incident to Japan’s data protection authority and notified police. It said there is no sign of ransomware or any financial demand linked to the case, and no secondary damage has been confirmed so far.