Northern China Marks First Biofuel Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container vessel was bunkered with 1,300 mt of B24 blend at Qingdao. Image Credit: Shandong Port Group

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co. supplied a container vessel with B24 biofuel blend at Qingdao, marking the first biofuel bunkering of an international ship conducted at a port in Northern China.

About 1,300 mt of B24 blend was delivered to the container vessel HMM Vancouver at Qingdao on June 14, Shandong Port Group said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The biofuel was delivered using the bunkering vessel Dayuanyou 8.

The B24 blend is made up of 24% waste-based biofuel component and 76% VLSFO.

"The successful introduction of the B24 bio-marine fuel bunkering service has bridged the gap in bio-marine fuel bunkering among ports in northern China, the port authority said.

"This achievement will strengthen China's clean marine fuel supply network and help Qingdao enhance its competitiveness as an international shipping hub center, contributing to the green and sustainable development of the entire port and shipping industry."