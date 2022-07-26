Singapore's GCMD Sets Up Biofuel Bunker Supply Chain Consortium

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The GCMD is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) in Singapore is leading a consortium seeking to set up a supply chain for biofuel bunker blends.

The organisation is leading a consortium of 18 companies developing an industry-wide assurance framework looking at ensuring transparency over the quality, quantity and emissions of biofuel bunker blends, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Under a series of pilot schemes 12 vessels bunkering at three ports across three continents will test fuel blends containing up to 30% biofuel. The GCMD is still finalising the details of the agreement, and the pilot is expected to start from August 1 and last 12-18 months.

"By facilitating and creating an optimised drop-in green fuels supply chain, this pilot will help to shape national and international standards of biofuels bunkering and lower the barrier for their wider adoption to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a lifecycle perspective," Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, said in the statement.

"In curating and executing this first-of-its-kind drop-in biofuels pilot, GCMD is positioned to address stakeholder pain points in the complexities of the supply chain of green marine fuels in a meaningful way."

The companies involved in the project are Anglo American, Astomos Energy Corporation, Boston Consulting Group, BHP Singapore, BunkerTrace, Chevron, CMA CGM, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Ocean Network Express, Pacific International Lines, Saybolt Singapore, Stena Bulk, Swire Bulk, Viswa Group and VPS.