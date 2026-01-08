Japanese Firms Team Up to Develop World's Largest Hydrogen Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japan Suiso Energy will build the vessel with a hydrogen carrying capacity of 40,000 m3. Image Credit: KHI

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has signed a contract with Japan Suiso Energy to build the world’s largest liquefied hydrogen carrier.

The vessel will have a hydrogen carrying capacity of 40,000 m3, according to a joint press release issued by the companies on Tuesday.

It will be fitted with an electric propulsion system incorporating a hydrogen dual-fuel generator engine, alongside conventionally powered generators.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries previously built the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier, Suiso Frontier, which had a cargo capacity of 1,250 m3.

Since then, the company has been involved in pilot projects transporting liquefied hydrogen between Japan and Australia.

The companies stated that the new vessel is designed to meet the expected global demand for hydrogen in the 2030s and to support the development of a large-scale hydrogen supply chain.