BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 12, 2024

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a technical superintendent in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience as a technical superintendent for oil tankers, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Ensure that the vessels achieve the required technical standards and performance.
  • Ensure that the vessels' certificates and documents are systematically updated and stored.
  • Effective implementation of the Company's planned maintenance system.
  • Prepare, arrange and manage class, statutory, and other vessel surveys.
  • Prepare, manage and monitor dry-dockings and other required repairs and maintenance jobs.
  • Review and promote vessels' crew performance.
  • Prepare and manage vessels' technical budgets.
  • Any other tasks as assigned.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com