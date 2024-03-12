Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore
Tuesday March 12, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience as a technical superintendent for oil tankers. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services
Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a technical superintendent in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience as a technical superintendent for oil tankers, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure that the vessels achieve the required technical standards and performance.
- Ensure that the vessels' certificates and documents are systematically updated and stored.
- Effective implementation of the Company's planned maintenance system.
- Prepare, arrange and manage class, statutory, and other vessel surveys.
- Prepare, manage and monitor dry-dockings and other required repairs and maintenance jobs.
- Review and promote vessels' crew performance.
- Prepare and manage vessels' technical budgets.
- Any other tasks as assigned.
