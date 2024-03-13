BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil and commodity trading. Image Credit: Arte Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil and commodity trading, strong knowledge of fuel and trading strategies and proficiency in Mandarin or Korean, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a bunker trader," the company said in the advertisement.

"The bunker trader will be responsible for the day-to-day trading of bunker fuels, including fuel oil and marine gas oil, in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The bunker trader will also manage existing and develop new accounts, negotiate prices, and collaborate with the Operations team to ensure timely and efficient delivery of products and services."

For more information, click here.