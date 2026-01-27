New Methanol Bunkering Vessel Launched in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is operated by Chimbusco, which holds methanol bunkering licences for the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo. Image Credit: Cosco Shipping

A new Chinese bunkering vessel capable of delivering methanol fuel to ships has been launched by China Marine Bunker (PetroChina), also known as Chimbusco.

The 8,500-dwt duplex stainless steel chemical tanker, Zhongran Green Energy 85, was launched on 23 January at the Taizhou Fangzhen Shipyard Wharf, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Chimbusco noted that the vessel significantly enhances the firm’s methanol bunkering capabilities.

The company has already obtained methanol bunkering licences for the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo.

These developments come as China continues to ramp up efforts to expand its green methanol production and supply chain.

During the IBIA Annual Convention 2025 in Hong Kong in November 2025, industry delegates expressed confidence that the country is set to become a primary hub for green bunker fuel production.