MSC Orders 20 LNG-Fuelled Boxships: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be built in China for delivery in 2024-2025. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC, the largest in the world by fleet capacity, has ordered 20 more boxships capable of running on LNG as a bunker fuel, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

The firm has ordered 10 8,100 TEU ships and another 10 11,400 TEU vessels from Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding in China, Alphaliner said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

The ships are all expected to be able to run on LNG as well as conventional bunkers, and are due for delivery in 2024-2025.

The order will be another significant boost to the prospects of LNG as a bunker fuel, and bio- and synthetic LNG when these lower-carbon alternatives become available.