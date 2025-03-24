OHC Shipmanagement Integrates WiseStella Platform to Enhance Fleet Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OHC bunkering tanker Drina. Image Credit: WiseStella

Singapore-based OHC Shipmanagement has integrated global maritime software provider WiseStella's platform into its operations to enhance fleet management.

The system offers real-time compliance monitoring, automated risk assessment and structured training programs to enhance operational readiness, WiseStella said in an emailed statement on Monday.

It will help OHC, which operates a fleet of 16 tankers, comply with the stricter requirements of OCIMF SIRE 2.0, a new safety inspection system for oil tankers.

"SIRE 2.0 is more detailed than its predecessor, and ensuring our fleet meets every criterion demands a more systematic approach," Capt. Roland Sinnadurai, general manager of OHC, said in the statement.

"Maintaining accurate records is a challenge, but a necessary one.

"WiseStella's system automates and standardises these procedures allowing us to pass vetting inspections and remain attractive to charterers."

Along with WiseStella's SIRE 2.0 guidance, OHC is using the platform's Behavioural Competency Assessment (BCA) tool to assess crew skills and monitor progress.