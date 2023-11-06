MOL Seeks to Expand Use of Electric Vessels in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies are seeking to drive the mass adoption an commercialisation of the technology. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL is seeking to expand the use of electric vessels in Asia.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pyxis Maritime seeking tocollaborate on the joint development and marketing of electric vessels in Singapore and Japan, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The two companies are seeking to drive the mass adoption an commercialisation of the technology, taking on board MOL's experience and network as an established shipping company and Pyxis's agility as a start-up in this space.

"I am pleased to conclude the MOU with Pyxis, which is committed to the introduction and expansion of EV vessels in Singapore," Nobuo Shiotsu, senior managing executive officer at MOL, said in the statement.

"We believe this memorandum will be an important step for both companies to make a significant change in the shipping industry.

"Promoting the introduction of EV vessels to solve environmental issues will be one way.

"We believe cooperation with partners who has same ambition and trustworthy is essential to achieve that."