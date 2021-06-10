VPS Acquires Transformer Oil Testing Firm PGI Industries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PGI Industries is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Oil testing company VPS has acquired PGI Industries Pte, a specialist in transformer oil sampling and testing based in Singapore.

PGI Industries has been providing transformer oil testing services from a laboratory in Singapore since 1994, VPS said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The acquisition "is an integral part of VPS's forward-thinking strategy to better support the power and electricity supply industries in a more sustainable way," VPS said in the statement.

"The acquisition will also expand our existing VPS Transoil EU footprint into South East Asia to strengthen our global offering."

"Incorporating PGI Industries' valued quality services to the VPS portfolio creates an incredible opportunity to grow and service a larger customer pool in South East Asia.," Koh Gek King, CEO of PGI Industries, said in the statement.