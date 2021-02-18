Japan: Refinery Shutdown may Impact Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Refinery ops: quake impact. File Image Pixabay.

The recent earthquake in northeast Japan has interrupted refinery operations which could impact the supply of bunker fuel.

According to commodity price reporting agency Argus Media, some crude distillation units as well as secondary facilities at plants have been affected.

"Bunker fuel supplies are not affected by the disruptions so far, but their availability may tighten with falling inventories," according to the report. Some of the units providing marine fuel components may take time to return to full operations, it added citing market participants.

Bad weather, rough seas and temporary berthing restrictions may also be adding to pressure on bunker fuel stocks, the report said.