MPA and Bureau Veritas Renew Partnership to Promote Fuel Cells and Green Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They will explore the establishment of a global innovation hub in Singapore to research new technologies in shipping. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Bureau Veritas (BV) have renewed their partnership to accelerate maritime innovation, with a strong focus on fuel cell technology, digitalisation and decarbonisation.

Signed by MPA CEO Teo Eng Dih and BV Group CEO Hinda Gharbi, the renewed memorandum of understanding builds on successful collaboration since 2022, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Friday.

A key highlight is the planned establishment of a BV global innovation hub in Singapore.

This hub will spearhead research and development in emerging technologies, including cybersecurity standards, next-generation battery systems and advanced fuel cell solutions designed to reduce maritime emissions.

The partnership also aims to advance smart ship systems, AI-powered vessel inspections and robotics for underwater operations.

Both organisations are committed to promoting zero and near-zero marine fuels, electrification, and wind-assisted propulsion technologies.

“Singapore has a strong innovation ecosystem that brings together researchers, start-up entrepreneurs and tech companies to collaborate with class societies such as BV to deploy AI, autonomy, and cybersecurity,” Eng Dih said.