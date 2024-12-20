Singapore to Require Advance Notice of Ship-to-Ship Transfers by Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maritime and Port Authority published a circular on Friday setting out its requirements for ship-to-ship transfers. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's authorities are set to require tankers to provide advance notice of ship-to-ship oil transfers.

The Maritime and Port Authority published a circular on Friday setting out its requirements for ship-to-ship transfers, in line with rules updated by the IMO late last year.

"Shipowners, ship managers, operators and masters of Singapore-registered ships are thus reminded to adhere to safety and pollution prevention requirements in IMO Conventions, especially regulations 19 and 19-1 of chapter V of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), 1974, and chapter 8 of Annex I of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), 1973, and comply with safe shipping standards," the MPA said.

Any oil tanker carrying out STS operations in Singapore's waters is required to notify the authorities in advance. For Singapore-registered tankers, they are required to send the MPA the name, flag and IMO number of both vessels, as well as further details about the operation.

For more information, click here.