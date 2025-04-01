Chinese Dual-Fuel Ethane Carrier Design Approved by BV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design of an ultra-large ethane carrier capable of running on ethane and conventional marine fuels has been approved. Image Credit: BV

Classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has approved the design of a 155,000 m3 ethane carrier developed by the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC).

The 274 m long vessel will feature MAN Energy Solutions' dual-fuel ethane engines, enabling it to run on ethane and conventional marine fuels, BV said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It will also have advanced hull lines, propellers and other features to optimise fuel efficiency.

"The vessel has been reviewed in accordance with BV's classification rules and key notations, BV said.

"Leveraging its extensive experience in gas carrier classification, including Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs), BV will be able to conduct critical assessments such as structural strength evaluation, non-linear fatigue analysis, crack propagation studies, and leakage risk assessments."