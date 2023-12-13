Singapore Roro Hydrogen Fuel Cell Scheme Progressing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: pilot scheme. File Image / Pixabay.

A pilot project to equip a ro/ro vessel with hydrogen fuel cells is to have the cells installed at a Singapore shipyard, according to their manufacturer.

South Korean firm Vinssen has develop the hydrogen fuel cells for maritime use.

The firm's partners in the project are Shell Singapore as sponsor, Seatrium as developer, Air Liquide Singapore as hydrogen supplier and Penguin International as the ro/ro vessel's owner and operator, it said.

The hydrogen fuel cell system, which will be used for operations in Singapore for one year starting in 2024, is a project to convert data from operations into real-time data to verify stability and performance, according to Vinssen.

Singapore has said that it wants all harbour craft to be either electric or in a position to use net-zero fuels by 2020.