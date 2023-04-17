Singapore: Shell, MPA to Work Together on Electric Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOU signing: MPA ceo Teo Eng Dih (2nd from left), general manager Shell Shipping and Maritime for Asia Pacific and the Middle East Nick Potter (3rd from left)

Oil major Shell (Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore are to work together on the adoption of electric harbour craft in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub.

The move forms part of a memorandum of understanding on decarbonisation signed by the two parties that includes the development of low- and zero-carbon fuels.

"To support the adoption of electric harbour craft, MPA and Shell will identify energy-related development opportunities. This includes collaboration on charging infrastructure for electric harbour craft," the MPA said in a statement.

"Both parties will also work together on the research and development of low-and-zero-carbon fuels," the statement added.

Singapore want to see all new harbour craft to be electric or be in a position to use net-zero fuels by 2030. An electric-powered ferry -- Penguin Refresh -- is set to be deployed in Singapore in May this year with two more to follow in August.