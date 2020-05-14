Australian Refinery in Temporary Shutdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brisbane, Australia. File image/Pixabay.

The Lytton refinery in Brisbane, Australia is to be shutdown until market conditions improve, the company has said.

The 109,000 barrels a day (b/d) plant is one of four on the Australian mainland producing fuel oil although demand imay also be met through imports.

The Caltex-owned plant has had its maintenance schedule brought forward from July with no restart deadline given by the company, acccording to price reporting agency Argus Media.

Jet fuel demand has collapsed while road demand has dropped by 16% compared to a year ago.

A combination of the impact of Covid-19, weak refining margins and the build up in stored refined product is behind the move, the report said.