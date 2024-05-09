Chimbusco Pan Nation and Peninsula Arrange Biofuel Delivery in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco delivered about 800 mt of a B24 blend to NS United Kaiun Kaisha's vessel the United Crown in Hong Kong in January. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co

Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has teamed up with Peninsula for a biofuel bunker delivery in Hong Kong.

Chimbusco delivered about 800 mt of aB24 blend to NS United Kaiun Kaisha's vessel the United Crown in Hong Kong in January, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The deal was facilitated by Peninsula's Tokyo office.

"Such product aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and reduces environmental impact," Chimbusco said in the post.

"CPN is committed to be the frontrunner in the transition towards more sustainable marine fuel options, and would continue to seek new collaborative opportunities to achieve broader environmental impact."