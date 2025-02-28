Tanker Crew Member Injured in Suspected Armed Robbery in Singapore Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A crew member onboard a chemical tanker Basset was injured after an unauthorised boarding in the Singapore Strait. File Image / Pixabay

A crew member of the Singapore-registered chemical tanker Basset was injured following an unauthorised boarding incident in the Singapore Strait.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) stated that the incident took place around 07:00 SGT today in the Singapore Strait, outside Singapore's territorial waters.

“The vessel is currently anchored in Singapore waters and the Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force have been activated to render assistance,” it said.

EOS Risk Group also reported two additional incidents of unauthorised boardings involving bulk carriers overnight in the Singapore Strait.

“Singapore Strait continues to be the most prolific region for armed robbery at sea, Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group, said in his social media post.

“In 2024, there were 62 recorded incidents.

“So far in 2025, there have been 20 incidents, which is almost 1/3 of incidents recorded in the previous year.”

MPA confirmed that navigation safety in the Singapore Strait remains unaffected, but has advised vessels to stay vigilant while transiting the area.