Shell Singapore Pipeline Leak Resulted in 30-40 MT Slop Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell is working with Singapore's authorities to clean up the leaked oil. Image Credit: MPA

The pipeline leak reported from a Shell facility in Singapore over the weekend resulted in as much as 40 mt of slop being spilled in the city-state's waters.

Shell is working with Singapore's authorities to clean up the leaked oil, the Maritime and Port Authority said in an update on the situation on its website on Monday. A total of 30-40 mt of slop is expected to have been spilled in the incident.

The MPA announced late on Sunday that a leakage had occurred from a Shell land-based pipeline between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil at about 5:30 AM that day.

"As a precautionary measure, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has deployed a current buster system off Changi at the entrance to the East Johor Strait to collect oil slick, if sighted, and prevent potential spread beyond our port waters," the MPA said.

"Another current buster system has also been deployed to the west of Singapore, as a precautionary measure.

"No oil has been detected near the Jurong Island Desalination Plant and Marina East Desalination Plant, which are located nearest to the oil leak location.

"Seawater quality readings remain normal, and the plants' operations are not affected."