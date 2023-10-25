Two VLCCs Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: MMEA

Two VLCCs have been arrested in Malaysia over an alleged unauthorised oil transfer.

The two tankers were boarded and subsequently arrested east of Tanjung Sedili at about 6 PM local time on Tuesday, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The authority has not identified the tankers, beyond saying that one was registered in Panama and the second in Honduras.

The ships "were carrying out unauthorized oil transfer activities in East Johor waters," the authority said.

"The captain of the ship involved has failed to present any authorization documents for the activities being conducted."

Carrying out an unauthorised oil transfer of this kind could result a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine of up to 100,000 Malaysian ringgit ($20,900), the authority said.