Singapore VLSFO Viscosity Jumps to One-Year High at Start of 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore bunker market's average VLSFO viscosity was 136.5 CST in Q1, the highest level since the same period a year earlier. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Singapore's bunker market has seen a marked increase in the average viscosity of its VLSFO since the start of the year.

The Singapore bunker market's average VLSFO viscosity was 136.5 CST in the first quarter of this year, up from 116 CST in the previous quarter and the highest level since Q1 of 2023.

Average Q1 HSFO viscosity was 346.57 CST, down from 354.63 CST in Q4.

VLSFO density has increased slightly at the same time. Singapore's average Q1 VLSFO density was 950.2 kg/m3, up from 949.7 kg/m3 in the previous quarter and the most since Q1 2022. Q1 HSFO density slipped to 980.2 kg/m3 from 981.7 kg/m3 in Q4.

The increase in VLSFO viscosity and density is likely to be a result of heavier fuel oil being imported into Singapore.

Singapore's Q1 bunker sales reached a record high of 13.78 million mt, up by 11.6% on the year and by 0.7% from the previous quarter.