Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader - Experienced Back to Back, Singapore

by SallingSearch

Salling Search is working with a worldwide and renowned bunker supplier in searching for an experienced Bunker Trader for their office in Singapore.

In this role, you will be reporting to the Regional Director for APAC who is based in Singapore. You are an experienced Trader and you are required to hunt for new business, establish new and maintain existing business relationships we well as independently handle the local clients/ suppliers.

Our client is looking for someone who comes with proven experience from a similar back to back bunker trading role.

Your responsibilities will be (but not limited to):

Promoting the companies services and locations between new and existing clients

Managing accounts assigned to you

Building your own client portfolio in the region and potentially in China

Negotiating both long-term contracts as well as for spot business

Adding value to your clients and building long-term relationships

Expected skills, personality and past experience

Strong team player but can also work independently

Be resilient and have a “never-give-up” attitude

Works well in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Can work with well with managing existing accounts as well as hunt for new business

Be compliant according to the rules and regulations set by the company

Have experience and feels confident in canvas sales and cold calling

Have a Bachelor’s education as a minimum



Please apply on our website http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/?ja-job=973113 OR get in touch with Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info.

Any communication will, of course, be kept confidential.