Singapore: MPA Releases Updated IMO2020 Guidance

Ms Quah Ley Hoon, CE MPA, giving her opening address at the MPA-SSA Seminar on IMO 2020 Global Sulphur Limit. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) today announced it has published the second edition of two technical guides on the upcoming IMO2020 rule.

The two guides, for Singapore-registered ships and ships calling at the Port of Singapore respectively, build on the first editions launched last November and contain details on Singapore's implementation plan for the new global 0.50% sulfur limit limit as well as the outcome of IMO's recent Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 74) meeting in London.

They include guidance for port State control, handling of non-compliant fuel, guidelines for onboard sampling, and enforcement for ships calling at Singapore Port.

For the bunkering industry, a separate guide that will detail best practices for fuel oil suppliers will also be published by the third quarter of 2019, Ms Quah Ley Hoon, CE MPA, said during her opening address at the MPA-SSA Seminar on IMO 2020 Global Sulphur Limit.

The guides are available here: https://www.mpa.gov.sg/web/portal/home/singapore-registry-of-ships/about-srs-and-what-new/IMO-2020-Fuel-Oil-Sulphur-Limit