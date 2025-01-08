KPI OceanConnect and Neste Bunker Cruise Ship with HVO100

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global Energy’s bunker vessel Maple delivering HVO100 to a cruise ship in Singapore. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect along with Finnish refiner Neste and Global Energy Trading have carried out a HVO100 biofuel bunkering in Singapore.

The HVO100 (100% hydrotreated vegetable oil) can deliver 90% greenhouse gas emission savings on a well-to-wake basis compared to diesel, KPI OceanConnect said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The biofuel, derived from renewable raw materials, was sourced from the Vopak Penjuru Terminal and delivered via the IMO Type 2 chemical tanker Maple, operated by Global Energy.

Unlike conventional bunker tankers in Singapore, chemical tankers are permitted to carry and deliver biofuel blends exceeding B25 (25% biofuel).

“We are proud to be industry first movers in sourcing and delivering HVO for our clients, helping them reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their environmental goals,” Jesper Sørensen, head of alternative fuels and carbon markets at KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.