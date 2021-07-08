Hyundai Seeks to Develop Marine Fuel Cell Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hyundai Motor Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Global Service and the Korean Register to develop and commercialise the technology. Image Credit: Hyundai Motor Company

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company is seeking to develop hydrogen fuel cell systems for the shipping industry.

Hyundai Motor Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Global Service and the Korean Register to develop and commercialise the technology, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The firms will seek to develop a small-sized model by the second half of 2022, according to the statement, and work on medium and large vessels in the longer term.

"This MOU signals Hyundai Motor's entry into the fuel cell-powered marine vessel market, made possible through our cooperation with Hyundai Global Service and Korean Register," Saehoon Kim, head of the Fuel Cell Center at Hyundai Motor Group, said in the statement.

"We hope our decades-long experience and capabilities in hydrogen fuel cell technologies, combined with the expertise of Hyundai Global Service and Korean Register in the maritime industry, will usher in a new era of greener and cleaner shipping."