Southern Indian Port Takes Lead in Methanol Bunkering Push

by Ship & Bunker News Team

V.O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu, Southern India, has selected green methanol as a viable fuel for its decarbonisation efforts. Image Credit: V.O Chidambaranar Port / Platform X

V.O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu is forging ahead with plans to establish green methanol bunkering infrastructure, which could make it the first port in India to provide methanol bunkering services.

Green methanol was shortlisted after V.O Chidambaranar Port and Italian firm RINA assessed various alternative fuels, RINA said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The analysis considered green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methane and green methanol.

After a thorough evaluation, green methanol emerged as the most viable solution for the port's decarbonisation strategy through 2030, RINA said.

The project received approval from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and has now entered the implementation stage.

It will involve the use of green methanol for port operations and the development of bunkering facilities.

V.O Chidambaranar Port is one of the largest ports in Southern India, handling a diverse range of vessels, including bulk carriers and container ships.

Container lines have led the charge in ordering methanol-fuelled vessels, and developing methanol bunkering at the port could be a game-changer for major players like Maersk and others preparing to deploy a fleet of dual-fuel ships.