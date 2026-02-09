World's Largest All-Electric Boxship Begins Trials in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trials will include testing of the vessel’s onboard systems, including its battery technology and associated electric propulsion equipment.

An ocean-going container ship capable of running entirely on electricity has begun sea trials in China, marking a first of its kind in the world.

The 740 TEU capacity vessel, the Ningyuan Diankun, has been built by Jiangxin Shipbuilding, media outlet China Daily said in its report on Wednesday.

Electric propulsion has been gaining traction in shipping, but its use has largely been confined to coastal and short-sea trades where routes are shorter and more predictable, and charging is available.

The technology has not yet been developed for large oceangoing vessels with the much higher energy requirements of long-haul voyages.

The trials will be conducted until February 13, where the battery systems, propulsion performance, hull operations and other systems will be tested.

While this is small compared to larger container ships operating on major trade routes, its performance will be watched closely.