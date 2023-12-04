MPA Joins Maritime Technologies Forum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore joins global organisation. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore's maritime authority has joined the Maritime Technologies Forum, a group of maritime organisations fostering a collaborative approach to developing safety and sustainability in the maritime industry.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has joined as an associate member, the authority said.

"MPA will bring its regulatory expertise, technology and innovation experience and networks to the partnership with MTF," a statement said. In addition, it will "collaborate with the classification societies and flag states on research and projects in areas such as safe testing, crew training and adoption of alternative fuels".

Members of the forum include Lloyd's Register, Japan's Maritime Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Norwegian Maritime Authority.