Vietnam: Two Ships Fined for Fuel Oil Smuggling

Fuel oil smuggling 'rampant off Vietam's coastline (file image/pixabay)

Two ships have been fined for their involvement in fuel oil smuggling off the Vietnamese coast, according to a local media report.

The two ships were caught two months ago transferring an unauthorised cargo of fuel oil.

According to the report carried by local news provider Vnexpress, a Singapore-registered ship was apprehended transferring fuel to another ship some 45 nautical miles off Vietnam's central coastline.

The Singapore-registered ship was reported to be carrying 5 million liters of diesel fuel oil.

Vietnam's defence ministry was cited by the report as saying that fuel oil smuggling along coastal provinces with international ports is rampant.