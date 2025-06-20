Korean Consortium to Develop Global Standards for Ammonia Effluent Discharge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group aims to submit a draft set of guidelines on ammonia effluent discharge to the IMO in 2026. Image Credit: KR

Korean Register (KR) has launched a joint working group with leading Korean shipbuilders and the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) to develop global standards for the safe discharge of ammonia effluent from ammonia-fuelled ships.

The goal is to establish clear guidelines for storing, treating and discharging ammonia-contaminated wastewater produced by wet treatment systems on these ships, KR said in an email statement on Thursday.

Ammonia is widely considered to play a major role in shipping decarbonisation, but its high toxicity poses safety and environmental risks.

One key issue is the management of ammonia effluent, wastewater generated from wet scrubbers and treatment systems onboard, which currently lacks regulatory oversight.

This effort builds on a 2024 proposal submitted by KR and the South Korean government to the IMO, which was approved during the MEPC 83 session in April 2025.

The group plans to submit draft guidelines to the IMO in 2026.

The consortium includes HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.

"This joint working group is a pivotal milestone of the maritime and shipbuilding industries joining forces to lead the development of international safety standards based on advanced technological capabilities," KIM Kyungbok, Executive Vice President of KR, said.