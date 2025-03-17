Dutch Crewmen Plead Guilty Over 2024 Singapore Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker spill was the largest in Singapore for a decade. Image Credit: MPA

Four Dutch crewmen of the Netherlands-flagged Van Oord dredger Vox Maxima have pleaded guilty to failing to carry out their duties properly, leading to a bunker spill.

The vessel had collided with the bunker tanker Marine Honour at Pasir Panjang Terminal in June 2024, causing the spill of about 400 mt of VLSFO—the largest oil spill in Singapore in a decade.

On March 12, Vox Maxima crewmen Richard Ouwehand, Martin Hans Sinke, Eric Peijpers and Merijn Heidema each pleaded guilty to a charge under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995 for their role in the oil spill, local news provider the Straits Times reported.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim informed the court that clean-up operations lasted over two months, and the full impact of the oil spill on the coastal and marine environment is still being assessed.

She added that Marine Honour remains under repair, with the cost expected to exceed $6.6 million.

As they have pleaded guilty, each crewman could face a fine of up to $50,000, a prison term of up to two years, or both.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 2.