Wah Kwong Adds Methanol Bunker Delivery Vessel to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 7,500 DWT Da Qing 268 is capable of both running on and delivering methanol as a bunker fuel. Image Credit: Wah Kwong

Hong Kong-based shipping firm Wah Kwong Maritime Transport has added China's first dual-fuel methanol-powered bunkering vessel to its managed fleet.

The 7,500 DWT Da Qing 268 is capable of both running on and delivering methanol as a bunker fuel, and is Wah Kwong's fourth bunkering vessel, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The ship carried out its first ship-to-ship delivery on January 21 at Yantian Port in Shenzhen, supplying 200 mt of green methanol to the COSCO Shipping Carnation.

The methanol was supplied by CIMC Enric Holdings Limited from its Zhanjiang facility, which started operations in December.

"We are proud to support Yantian Port (Shenzhen) in this landmark operation, which represents a major leap in building the fuel-port-vessel ecosystem within the Greater Bay Area," the company said.