Gulf Marine's First-Owned Lubricant Supply Barge Enters Service in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was named at a ceremony held at Marina Keppel Bay. Image Credit: Gulf Marine

Marine lubricant supplier Gulf Marine's first-owned lubricant supply barge has entered service in Singapore.

The 1,058-kilolitre cargo capacity vessel was named Reliable I at a ceremony held at Marina Keppel Bay in Singapore, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Gulf Marine added that the vessel is now operating in parallel with six chartered lubricant supply barges in Singapore.

The vessel features an IMO tier III-compliant Mitsubishi high-speed engine.

"Reliable I is a major step forward: our first owned, purpose-built barge," Frank Olsen, CEO of Gulf Marine, said.

"It enables faster, cleaner and more consistent deliveries, and it underlines the promise we make to every customer: on-time, in-full, wherever your vessels operate."