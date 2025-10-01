Brightoil and Gea-Alpha to Lose Singapore Bunker Craft Operator Licences

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MPA announced that both firms will cease all operations from November 1. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has notified that it will not be renewing the bunker craft operator licences of Brightoil Petroleum and Gea-Alpha, both expiring on October 31.

From November 1, both firms will cease all bunker craft operations within the Singapore Port, the MPA said in two separate circulars issued on Wednesday.

MPA did not specify a reason for the decision but reminded all licensees to strictly comply with licensing conditions.

"All bunker licensees, including bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators, are reminded to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licence(s)," it warned.

"MPA will not hesitate to take firm action against any licensee that contravenes any of its bunker licence terms and conditions, including taking into account such contraventions in considering whether to renew the bunker licence(s), suspending or cancelling the bunker licence(s), and/or taking enforcement action against any such bunker licensee."