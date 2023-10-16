Products Tanker Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arrest made last week. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been detained in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The vessel, GT Unity, was detained in the port last week, court records show.

GT Unity is a 15-year-old chemical and oil products tanker (year of build 2008) of deadweight tonnage (dwt) 7,631, according to the shipping database equasis.

The vessel is flagged in Vietnam and controlled by Vietnamese shipping interests, according to the database.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services. The ship was detained in the port by a local law firm on October 11.