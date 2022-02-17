MFM Tampering: Former New Ocean Fuel Executive Imprisoned for Obstruction of Justice

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Ocean Fuel is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A former executive of Singapore bunkering firm New Ocean Fuel has been imprisoned for obstruction of justice and trespassing over a mass flow meter tampering case.

Qie Yanpeng, formerly trading manager of New Ocean Fuel, was sentenced to three months of prison and given a S$800 fine at a Singapore court on Wednesday, local newspaper the Straits Times reported.

Qie was accused of disposing of a laptop with incriminating evidence on it relating to the mass flow meter tampering case in which nine people were sent to prison in September 2021. Qie was also convicted of entering the office of his former employer and breaking a computer monitor.

In the mass flow meter case revealed last year, bunker buyers were defrauded of as much as $336,930 worth of fuel when magnets were used to give inaccurate meter readings.