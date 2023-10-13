First Bunkering for World's First LNG-Fuelled Panamax Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Shoyo is the world's first Panamax bulker to run on LNG. Image Credit: NYK

The world's first LNG-fuelled Panamax dry bulk carrier has completed its first bunkering in Japan and entered operations.

NYK's new coal carrier the Shoyo was delivered on October 2, and took on its first stem of LNG as a bunker fuel at Tobata on October 12 before commencing operations, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The fuel was delivered at berth.

"NYK operates the vessel and transports coal from overseas to Kyuden's coal-fired power plants," the company said in the statement.

"The use of LNG fuel offers excellent environmental performance compared with traditional marine fuels, virtually eliminating SOx emissions and reducing approximately 80% of NOx emissions and 30% of CO2 emissions.

"We continue to contribute to realizing a low-carbon society amid the tightening of environmental regulations worldwide."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.