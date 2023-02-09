Chinese Boxships Take on Containerised LNG Bunker Tanks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The boxships recently completed their maiden voyages in China. File Image / Pixabay

Two Chinese boxships have taken on a replaceable containerised LNG bunker tank system.

The 200 TEU inland vessels Hongyuan Xuzhou and Hongyuan Wuhan have recently completed their maiden voyages using the systems, according to a report from local news provider Xinde Marine News.

The containerised tanks can be replaced within 15-30 minutes, and are large enough to allow the vessels a round-trip voyage distance of up to 3,000 km.

CNOOC, Hongyuan Shipping and CRRC signed a cooperation agreement in 2021 to jointly promote the technology, according to the report.

LNG has grown significantly in popularity as an alternative bunker fuel with lower GHG emissions in recent years. But its growth was slowed last year as the war in Ukraine drove global gas prices to record highs.