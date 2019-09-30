Singapore's Hong Lam Marine Orders Bunker Tankers

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Hong Lam Marine Pte Ltd (Hong Lam) will construct two bunker tankers as part of an agreement with China's Dayang Offshore Equipment Co., Ltd.

The deal comes with the option for the construction of two additional tankers.

Each vessel will have a capacity of 8,500 dwt.

A statement issued by Enterprise Singapore said the deal was one of 16 signed as part of the latest meeting of the Singapore-Jiangsu Cooperation Council (SJCC).

For 2018 Hong Lam ranked as Singapore's 17th largest bunker supplier by sales volume.