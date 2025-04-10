K Line Adds LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new LNG-fuelled car carrier has been built by Imabari Shipbuilding. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping firm K Line has taken delivery of a car carrier capable of carrying 7,000 cars from Imabari Shipbuilding.

The Triton Highway is equipped with dual-fuel engines from MAN Energy Solutions, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels, K Line said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

While LNG emits less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, its environmental benefits are undermined by methane emissions - a far more potent greenhouse gas. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, methane has a global warming potential 27 to 30 times greater than CO2 over a 100-year period.

As a result, vessels using LNG may need to transition to cleaner alternatives such as bio-LNG.

K Line aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It plans to introduce fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen into its marine fuel mix in the future.