DNV to Work With Singapore Institute of Technology on Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations plan a three-year partnership. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV is set to work with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) on the decarbonisation of shipping.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging a three-year partnership with multiple research and development and educational initiatives, DNV said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The statement sets out the following areas of cooperation:

development of ship and system designs using simulation-based approaches

joint industry applied research projects with entities in the Singapore maritime ecosystem within the areas of decarbonization & digitalization

a deeper and wider knowledge exchange between the two

"This MOU represents a new level of collaboration with SIT, and the beginning of a partnership focused on innovation, education and cooperation that will help accelerate the maritime industry's sustainable transition goals," Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, regional manager for Southeast Asia, the Pacific and India at DNV, said in the statement.