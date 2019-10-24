Hyundai Oilbank to Use Innovative Asphaltene Removal Tech on its VLSFO

South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

Hyundai Oilbank will begin VLSFO supply in South Korea from early next month.

The refiner, South Korea's smallest by capacity, has already signed term contracts to supply the IMO2020 grade fuel, according to a report by Reuters.

Hyundai Oilbank is also claiming a "world's first" use of a technology to remove asphaltenes from its product, Platts quoted an official as saying.

Removing asphaltenes should result in the improved stability and compatibility of its fuel.

"By solving the stability problems of mixed oils, Hyundai Oilbank has been able to cope with the increasing demand for VLSFO by combining various oils," the official added.

The global sulfur cap on marine fuel falls to 0.50% from January 1, 2020.