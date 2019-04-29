Bunker Company in Spat With Former Employee

Integr8: injunctions filed. File image/Pixabay.

A Singapore-based bunker company is taking a former employee to court over breach of contract.

The ex-employee and bunker trader broke the terms of their employment contract, according to Integr8 Fuels Asia Pte.

"Due to certain actions taken by [the ex-employee] after his departure from Integr8, Integr8 applied to the Singapore High Court for interim injunction orders," the company said in a statement.

Interim injunctions were granted by the court, the statement added.

The employee in question joined another bunker company subsequent to leaving Integr8.

Ship and Bunker had been unable to contact the ex-employee at the time of going to press.