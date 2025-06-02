BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $4/mt to $528/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since May 9.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $457/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $3/mt to $703/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.57/bl to $62.78/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $502/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $468.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $8.50/mt to $494.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4.50/mt to $470.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.49/bl from the previous session's close at $64.27/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $11.22/mt rise in bunker prices.