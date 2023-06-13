India: West Coast Ports Close on Approaching Cyclone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships working cargo at Pipavav. File Image /Pixabay.

A powerful cyclone named Cyclone Biparjoy that is set to hit the west coast of India this week has prompted precautionary measures with many oil and container ports stopping cargo operations in the western state of Gujarat.

Among those calling an operational halt is Reliance Industries which has suspended the export of diesel and other oil products from Sikka port from June 12.

The Adani conglomerate's port business, Adani Ports, has suspended its vessel operations at Mundra and Tuna ports on Monday in view of the advisory issued by the weather service, according to Reuters.

Operations at Pipavav port have been suspended since June 10, according to its operator, Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited.

In addition, the Bedi, Navlakhi, Porbandar, Okha, and Bhavnagar ports have also been closed due to the cyclone, the report said.