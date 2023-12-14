BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a physical bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and strong knowledge of physical bunker trading practices and market dynamics.

"The ideal candidate will be responsible for negotiating and executing bunker trades, building and managing client relationships," the recruitment company said.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute physical bunker trades within the B2B market segment

Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and clients

Analyze market trends and provide valuable insights to optimize trading strategies

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure efficient trade execution and delivery

