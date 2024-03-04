Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Monday March 4, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of corporate work experience and preferably a background in petroleum, shipping or logistics. Image Credit: Banle Energy
Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of corporate work experience and preferably a background in petroleum, shipping or logistics, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Wednesday.
The full requirements are as follows:
- Minimum 5 years of corporate working experience is required
- Background in petroleum, shipping or logistics industry is preferred, experience in sales or business development would be an advantage
- Strong experience in B2B bunker trading
- Self-motivated, good team player and ability to handle multiple tasks concurrently
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills
- Strong business acumen with an analytical mind and logical thinking
- Native speakers of the target language can also benefit
- Excellent command of spoken and written English
- Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Zoom
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Handle daily enquiries and follow-up orders in a professional manner
- Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System
- Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally
- Communicate closely with clients and identify their needs to maintain the long-term business relationship
- Maintain good relationships with existing customers
- To identify potential customers and developing new business opportunities
- Must have excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients and suppliers
- Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested.
To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com with the subject line 'Job Application'.