NYK Shifts Into Long-Term Use of Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has previously carried out short-term trials of biofuel blends on about 10 ships including the bulker Frontier Jacaranda. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK is shifting into using biofuel bunker blends on a long-term basis.

In fiscal 2024 the company plans to launch long-term trials of biofuel blends, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The trials will involve using the blends continuously for three-month periods at first, before gradually extending the time period.

The firm has previously carried out short-term trials of biofuel blends on about 10 ships.

"While NYK has confirmed the safety of short-term biofuel use, NYK has not verified the impact of biofuels on the ship's main engine, generator, motor, fuel supply system, etc., and the quality of biofuels after a certain storage period," the company said in the statement.

"NYK also needed to ensure the stability of biofuel procurement when used in more vessels."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.